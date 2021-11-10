Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $100,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

