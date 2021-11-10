Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 548,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.12% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $71,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

