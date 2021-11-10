Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 77.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Discovery by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Discovery by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Discovery by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

