Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 738.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,029 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

