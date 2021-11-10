Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Onto Innovation worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,469,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Capital LTD boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.8% during the second quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,077,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONTO opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

