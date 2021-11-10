Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 435.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $8,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 197,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

MTH opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.35. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

