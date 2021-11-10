Amalgamated Bank Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,579,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

LCII opened at $150.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

