Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

