Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 827 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 731.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth $287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

