Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

WYNN stock opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.