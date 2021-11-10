Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Freeline Therapeutics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRLN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

