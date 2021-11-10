LPL Financial LLC Has $768,000 Position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Davis Select International ETF worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Davis Select International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

