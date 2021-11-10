Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kornit Digital worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 360,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 10.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

