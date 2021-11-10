Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,838 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 15.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $643.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.51.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

