Federated Hermes Inc. Has $102,000 Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.85.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $750.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $324.56 and a twelve month high of $762.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $661.80 and a 200-day moving average of $601.51.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

