Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

GCI opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $802.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

