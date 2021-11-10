Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 196,553 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $307,082. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

