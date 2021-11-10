Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,157 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,754.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 131,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 105,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 221.41% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,995 shares of company stock valued at $551,606. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.