PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PYPL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.72.

Shares of PYPL opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

