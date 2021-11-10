PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $272.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $272.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.72.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.12 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 130,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 64.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.3% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.