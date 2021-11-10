ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $265.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.86.

SWAV opened at $216.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

