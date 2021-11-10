Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 256.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $271.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.95. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

