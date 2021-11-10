DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $35.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.82.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DCP opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 3.40. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 73,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.