DCC (LON:DCC) Given New GBX 7,640 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,153 ($93.45).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC stock opened at GBX 6,180 ($80.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,131.31.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.