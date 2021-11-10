Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 26.70 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.76. The stock has a market cap of £100.84 million and a PE ratio of -38.14. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

