Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 26.70 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.76. The stock has a market cap of £100.84 million and a PE ratio of -38.14. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.