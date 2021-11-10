Contrasting Onion Global (NYSE:OG) & Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.06% 6.36% 3.79%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 1 3 2 0 2.17

Baozun has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Onion Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Baozun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 0.93 $32.13 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.36 billion 0.96 $65.25 million $0.81 20.65

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baozun beats Onion Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

