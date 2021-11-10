Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 64.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 107.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 148.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 97,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 48.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.