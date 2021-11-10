Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 795,900 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 795,900 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Brinker International worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 272.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 391,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

EAT opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

