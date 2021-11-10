iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 60.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.84 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74.

