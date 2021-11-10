Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Everest Re Group worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.63.

NYSE RE opened at $272.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

