Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,210.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,999 shares of company stock worth $5,933,114. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

