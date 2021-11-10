Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 54,600 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SP Plus worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SP Plus by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SP Plus by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $782.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

