Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,264 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 216.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at $3,655,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MRUS opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.