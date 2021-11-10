Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth $264,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

