Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 174,987 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,987 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Republic First Bancorp worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

FRBK stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

