Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GTX stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $468.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

