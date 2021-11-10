Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 52,796 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $698,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $47,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

