Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,019 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.