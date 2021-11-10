Northern Trust Corp Purchases 14,139 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $251,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -246.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

