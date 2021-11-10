Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $64.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NEM opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Newmont by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,228,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,606,000 after acquiring an additional 202,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

