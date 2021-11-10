Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.34.

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

