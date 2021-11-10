CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 41,982 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $872,106.08.

CARG stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CarGurus by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in CarGurus by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CarGurus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.