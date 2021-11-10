CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Douglas C. Barnard Sells 35,207 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after acquiring an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

