Nasym Afsari Sells 18,208 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,365,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Nasym Afsari sold 18,781 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $1,128,925.91.

On Friday, September 17th, Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $348,940.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,805,717.28.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after buying an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 103,015 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.