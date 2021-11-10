Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CTRA opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

