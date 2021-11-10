Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2021 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

11/3/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

10/18/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

