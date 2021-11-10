Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,538 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $15,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 118.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 522.75 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

