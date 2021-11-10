Northern Trust Corp Acquires 6,216 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of GoPro worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

