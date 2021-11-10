TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEL. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.47.
TE Connectivity stock opened at $161.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $161.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.80.
In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.