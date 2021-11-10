TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEL. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.47.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $161.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $161.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

