1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $24.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $59.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

